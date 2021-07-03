TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $21,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

DOOO stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

