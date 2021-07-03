TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,806 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Generac worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $5,253,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $415.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $419.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.67.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

