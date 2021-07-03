TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,554 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roku by 976.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,775 shares of company stock worth $70,855,001. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $430.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.66 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

