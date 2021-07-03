TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ballard Power Systems worth $24,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.