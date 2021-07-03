TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,157 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,157 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after purchasing an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

