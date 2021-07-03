TD Securities Raises Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$9.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CJREF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

