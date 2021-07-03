TD Securities Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$6.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.83.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$4.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.96. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

