TD Securities Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
TSE TKO opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$707.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45.
In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,770.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
