TD Securities Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

TSE TKO opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$707.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,640. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,000 shares of company stock valued at $850,770.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

