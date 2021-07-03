Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TTNDY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $86.39. 32,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.14. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.