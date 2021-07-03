Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBAKF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.