Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBAKF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46.
About Ted Baker
Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.