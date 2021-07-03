Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the May 31st total of 539,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 74,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 278,198 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

