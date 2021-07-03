Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Reaches $66.80 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $66.80 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $38.37 or 0.00111141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.98 or 0.00750109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.33 or 0.07673630 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,817,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,963 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

