Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 42.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 22.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TELL shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Tellurian stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

