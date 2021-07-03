Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Up 28.5% in June

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,350,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 26,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. 9,062,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,165,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

