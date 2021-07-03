TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $44,237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TU. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TU stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

