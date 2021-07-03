Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THC stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

