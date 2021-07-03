Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TX. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

TX opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $10,347,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth $5,146,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

