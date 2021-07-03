Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 93,750 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 181.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $13,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $2,481,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

