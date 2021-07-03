TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.82.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 111,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.58. TFI International has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

