TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $22.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.43.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 70.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,635,000 after buying an additional 1,975,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $12,948,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

