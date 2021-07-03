The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $307.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $236.68 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

