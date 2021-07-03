The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Trading Down 3%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 91,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 212,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

About The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG)

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

