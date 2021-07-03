The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XONE traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.10. 498,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41. The ExOne has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.29.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.