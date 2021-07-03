The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $110.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.94. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.