The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MIELY stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

