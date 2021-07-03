The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MIELY stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $33.90.
About Mitsubishi Electric
