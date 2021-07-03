The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 93,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

