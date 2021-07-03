The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $37,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

