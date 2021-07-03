The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 10,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,351. The New Ireland Fund has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

