The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 137,912 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

