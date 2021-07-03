The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.64 million.The Simply Good Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.200-$1.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86. The Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

