The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

