The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 1955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

