The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Shares of TTC stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

