The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,094.50 ($14.30), with a volume of 510,661 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,363.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In related news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90). Also, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

