The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,094.50 ($14.30), with a volume of 510,661 shares trading hands.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, April 12th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,363.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69.
The Unite Group Company Profile (LON:UTG)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
