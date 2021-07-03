The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

WU stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

