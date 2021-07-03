TheStreet Downgrades Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

