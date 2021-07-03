Thore Cash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,489.40

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $46,489.40 and $82,608.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

