Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of TNHDF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

