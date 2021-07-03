Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of TNHDF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
