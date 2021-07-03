TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

OTCMKTS TISNF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47. TIS has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TIS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

