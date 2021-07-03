Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of TWI opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Titan International has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.