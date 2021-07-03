TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Trading Up 0.4%

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.05 ($33.00) and last traded at €27.90 ($32.82). Approximately 7,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.80 ($32.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13.

About TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

