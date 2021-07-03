Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

