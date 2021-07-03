TopBidder 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $818.00 (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $818.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TopBidder has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.18 or 0.00747219 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 365.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TopBidder Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,100 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

