TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 152,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:TRMD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 68,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.95 million, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of -363.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.16.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TORM by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TORM by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

