Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TACYY opened at $4.99 on Friday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12.
About Total Access Communication Public
