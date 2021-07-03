Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TACYY opened at $4.99 on Friday. Total Access Communication Public has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12.

About Total Access Communication Public

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

