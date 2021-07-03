TowneBank Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TowneBank in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.