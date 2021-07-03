Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,084% compared to the average volume of 103 call options.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.37 on Friday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

