Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,266 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,341% compared to the typical volume of 851 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 848,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.