Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.