TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.